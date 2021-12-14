At its meeting at noon Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following.
• Present the Cap Gardner Award.
• Recognize retiring grounds crew leader Kris Wink.
• Present the OMU and Neighborhood Alliance Golden Santa Award.
• Consider the audit report, from Alexander Thompson Arnold, PLLC.
• Make board appointments.
• Consider approving on second reading an ordinance revising the city’s employee handbook to create the position of customer service representative.
• Consider approving on second reading an ordinance amending the annual budget to receive a third round of CARES Act funding; to transition three part-time customer service positions into one full-time position; to receive and appropriate funds for downtown Christmas lighting; to receive funds for the construction of three tennis courts; and to provide for the purchase of a pole camera from the state drug fund.
• Hold first reading of an ordinance annexing 1.167 acres of unincorporated property at 3238 Kidron Valley Way, at the request of Kidron Investment LLC.
• Consider a municipal order approving a 5.9% cost of living increase for all eligible pension annuitants under the (closed) city employees pension fund.
• Consider a municipal order approving a 2.3% cost of living increase for eligible annuitants of the Owensboro Police and Firefighters Retirement Fund (closed).
• Consider a municipal order authorizing the application for $8.036 million in FEMA funds, and authorizing the funds be disbursed to Owensboro Grain Co., LLC to build a wall on the riverbank, to ensure the continued stability of the company’s facilities; and authorizing the mayor to execute an agreement with Owensboro Gran concerning the funds.
• Consider a municipal order directing the mayor to execute a mutual aid agreement between the city (through the Owensboro Fire Department) and Mercy Ambulance, doing business as American Medical Response.
• Consider a municipal order directing the mayor to execute an agreement to purchase 426 Walnut St., to declare the property as surplus, and to transfer the property to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County, Inc.
• Consider a municipal order to purchase property at 56 Woodford Ave. with federal HOME funds, to declare the property as surplus, and to authorize transferring the property in accordance with KRS 82.083.
• Consider a municipal order directing the mayor to execute an application for cybersecurity preparedness grant funds in the amount of $15,000, for reimbursement of expenses already incurred.
• Consider a municipal order directing the mayor to execute a subaward agreement for funding from Financial Commission for Appalachia HIDTA, in the amount of $19,000, for use by the Owensboro Police Department in 2022.
• Consider personnel hirings.
• Receive a snow season update from the Public Works Department.
• Receive a Cravens Pool update from city Parks Director Amanda Rogers.
• Review the city projects list.
• Hear comments from the city manager, elected officials and the public.
