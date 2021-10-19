At its meeting at 5 p.m. at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Recognize the retirements of Owensboro Police Department Sgt. Clinton J. Earnest and Transit Department Bus Driver Kearney Randall Mattingly, both effective Oct. 31.
• Declare Oct. 28 National First Responders Day.
• Declare October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
• Reappoint Bruce Houp and Suzette Austin to the Apollo Area Neighborhood Alliance.
• Reappoint Naheed Murtaz to the Owensboro Human Relations Commission.
• Appoint Dr. Wanda Figueroa to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee.
• Consider Municipal Order 37-2021, authorizing an agreement between the City, Daviess Fiscal Court and Owensboro Christian Church providing for the cost of security, liability insurance and bus tickets to the church during White Flag events occurring during the winters of 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.
• Consider Municipal Order 38-2021, authorizing the Mayor to execute a real estate purchase of 1301 Daviess Street, for the construction of a training center for the Owensboro Fire Department.
• Consider new hires.
• Hear comments from elected officials and the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.