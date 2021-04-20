At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Recognize the retirement of Gayle Shockley, office manager, Engineering Department.
• Recognize the retirement of Leslie Smeathers, loss prevention manager, Personnel Department.
• Recognize the retirement of Bill Thompson, laborer/maintenance helper, Public Works Department.
• Proclaim “Fair Housing Month” and “Occupational Therapy Month.”
• Consider Approval of Minutes dated March 16, 2021 meeting.
• Consider reappointing Dr. Clyde Miller to a two-year term to the Wesleyan-Shawnee Neighborhood Alliance Board, effective April 25, 2021.
• Consider reappointing Rob Norris to a two-year term to the Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance Board, effective April 8, 2021.
• Consider reappointing Deborah Street to a two-year to the Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance Board, effective May 22, 2021
• Consider reappointing Gary Adams to a three-year term to the Owensboro Historic Preservation Board, effective May 17, 2021
• Consider approving second reading of an ordinance to close a portion of street between 711 Foust Ave. and 1802 West Seventh St.
• Consider approving a municipal order to approve Community Catalyst Grant programs targeting the Northeast Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area.
• Consider approving a municipal order authorizing the Mayor execute a real estate purchase to acquire a property at 118 East Veterans Blvd.
• Consider approving a municipal order amending Municipal Order 22-2020 relating to the sale of 22.9 acres of surplus property on Pleasant Valley Road.
• Consider approving a municipal order authorizing the Mayor to execute an addendum to the Aug. 14, 2020 real estate purchase agreement with Professional Properties and Construction LLC for 22.9 acres formerly located on Pleasant Valley Road.
• Consider approving a municipal order authorizing the Mayor to apply for a 2021 Homeland Security grant for $263,530 for the Owensboro Police Department to purchase a Tactical Multipurpose Response and Rescue Vehicle.
• Consider approving a municipal order authorizing the Mayor to apply for a 2020 Homeland Security grant for $29,086 to purchase ballistic panels and surveillance cameras for City Hall.
• Consider the Financial Reports for the periods ending March 31, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2021.
• Consider hiring Joseph A. Payne as probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to laborer/maintenance helper with the Public Works Street/Stormwater Department, effective April 26, 2021.
• Consider hiring Jennie L. Kluck as probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to revenue clerk with the Finance Department, effective May 3, 2021.
• Considering hiring Dana M. Payne as probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to recreation specialist with the Parks and Recreation Department, effective April 25, 2021.
• Consider hiring Jonah L. Brawner as regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective April 14, 2021.
• Consider hiring Kyle E. Patton as regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective April 14, 2021.
• Hear communications for the City Manager and elected officials.
