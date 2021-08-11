At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Approved an ordinance closing alley rights-of-way at 714 Sycamore St. and 1013 West Eighth St. between 1010 and 1014 West Seventh St., at the request of Habitat for Humanity.
• Repealed municipal order 3-2021 and authorized the mayor to enter into a memorandum of agreement with Big Rivers Electric Corp. The memorandum says Big Rivers will relocate its headquarters to Owensboro in exchange for certain financial incentives. The memorandum also declares 700 West Second St., 710 West Second St. and 711 West Third St. as surplus property, and to transfer those properties to Big Rivers.
• Repealed municipal order 7-2019 and authorized the Mayor to enter into a memorandum of agreement with Riverfront Brio LLC, providing $4.6 million in financial incentives to the company for construction of a downtown hotel, parking garage and at least 180 residential living units. The memorandum sets timelines for the work to be completed.
• Authorized the mayor to execute a real estate purchase for property at 100 East Veterans Blvd. and 112 East Veterans Blvd.
• Approved hiring Janice L. Leslie as probationary, full-time, non-civil service bus driver with the public works transit department.
• Approved hiring Kelsey E. Ray as probationary, full-time non-civil service refuse truck driver with the public works sanitation department.
• Approved hiring Steven E. Schroeder as probationary, full-time non-civil service refuse truck driver with the public works sanitation department.
• Approved promoting Mark A. Pearre to crew leader with the public works street department.
• Approved promoting Timothy Young to crew leader with the public works stormwater department.
• Appointed Bradley S. Leonard to lieutenant with the fire department.
• Appointed Edward M. Smith to captain with the fire department.
• Appointed Clayton R. Tuma to lieutenant with the fire department.
• Appointed David K. Veach to captain with the fire department.
• Appointed Chelsey J. Stogner as secretary with the police department.
• Received a swimming pool update from Parks Director Amanda Rogers.
• Received an update on wayfinding signs from Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock.
• Received a overview of the city’s recruitment video from Human Resources Director Josh Bachmeier.
• Received the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area name recommendations from Community Development Director Abby Shelton.
• Received a review of city projects from City Manager Nate Pagan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.