At its Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Reappointed Phil Riney to a three-year term to the Owensboro Health Board of Directors, effective Nov. 1, 2021. Commissioners also reappointed Dr. Anthony McBride as a joint city-county appointment to a three-year term effective Nov. 1, 2021.
• Reappointed Nate Pagan to a two-year term to the Owensboro-Daviess County Board of Health, effective Aug. 2, 2021.
• Appointed William C. Taylor to a two-year term to the Old Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance, effective Aug. 17, 2021
• Reappointed Joyce Knowles to a two-year term to the Audubon-Bon Harbor Area Neighborhood Alliance, effective Sept. 1, 2021
• Appointed Kaitlyn Foster to the Citizens Advisory Committee on Community Development, effective Aug. 17, 2021
• Held first reading of an ordinance for the closing of a street right-of-way located north of 2211 West Second Street from River Road to Texas Avenue, requested by Daniel Roberts, Owensboro Self Storage, LLC.
• Held first reading of Ordinance 12-2021 to levy ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022, at the rate of 26.40 cents for $100 of assessed valuation of real property, 33.02 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of personal property, and 30.30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of vehicles. Also to provide for the collection and apportionment of same.
• Held first reading of Ordinance 13-2021, budget amendment to revise beginning fund balances, carry over appropriations for all outstanding encumbrances, capital projects and rebudget funds, and to appropriate for the purchase of real estate, construction of Airpark Drive and parking garage.
• Received the financial report for the period ending June 30, 2021.
• Appointed Karen Yocum as regular, full-time non-civil service secretary with the police department.
