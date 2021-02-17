At its meeting Tuesday via teleconference, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:

• Recognized the retirements of Kenneth L. Morris from the Street Department, and Bruce Mitchell from the Sanitation Department.

• Approved the minutes from the Feb. 2 meeting.

• Appointed Jay Velotta to an unexpired term of the Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board.

• Appointed Melinda Schoenwald to the Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance board.

• Reappointed Pam Smith-Wright and DJ Johnson to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County board. Also appointed Brad Youngman, Nathan Godeke and Tina Wright to the board.

• Held first reading of an ordinance closing an alley between 713- 719 Foust Avenue and710-718 Gracian Street, and closing street right-of-way between 710-718 Gracian Street and 1620 West Seventh Street, at the request of Local Property Holdings LLC.

• Held first reading of an ordinance for a budget amendment to receive funds from surplus property sales, to receive CARES Act funding to provide for restaurant and bar grant funds, and to receive state and federal grants for equipment purchases.

• Held first reading an ordinance authorizing the city to adopt the Program for Public Information for the Community Rating System.

• Approved the financial report for the period ending Dec. 31, 2020.

• Approved hiring Jeffery B. Kelley as probationary, full-time non-civil service appointment at Safety/Loss Prevention Manager with the Personnel Department.

• Approved hiring Norman K. Lang as probationary, full-time, non-civil service telecommunicator with the Police Department.

• Approved promoting James W. Green to the position of lieutenant with the Police Department.

• Approved hiring Travis W. Blincoe as regular, full-time, non-civil service road worker with the Public Works Department.

• Approved hiring Bradley D. Snapp as regular, full-time, non-civil service applications supervisor with the IT Department.

• Approved hiring Jacob P. Trogden as regular, full-time, non-civil service maintenance equipment operator with the Public Works Department.

• Heard comments from elected officials.