At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Appointed Paula Anne Moore to a three-year term with the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, expiring Dec. 31, 2024.
• Approved an ordnance amending the city budget to receive the second of two American Rescue Plan Act allocations, and appropriating $2.5 million to Regional Water Resource Agency to assist with replacing and separating the downtown ravine sewer.
• Approved a municipal order to execute a application for a $50,000 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office of Highway Safety grant for police overtime for specific traffic campaigns, such as “Speed Weeks,” “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket.”
• Approved a municipal order granting Bell Bank a seven-year 50% rebate on general fund occupational tax fees, provided certain employment benchmarks are met.
• Hired Zachary L. Brown as probationary, full-time non-civil service roadworker with the Public Works Street Department.
• Hired Austin M Reisz as probationary, full-time non-civil service laborer/maintenance helper with the Public Works Grounds Department.
• Hired Jordan W. Benson as probationary, full-time non-civil service HVAC technician with the Public Works Buildings Department.
• Approved Courtney M. Yerington Burton’s appointment as lieutenant to the Police Department.
• Appointed Thomas A. Goetz as regular, full-time non-civil service labor/maintenance helper with the Public Works Street Department.
• Approved Joshua W. King as regular, full-time non-civil service refuse truck driver with the Public Works Sanitation Department.
• Heard comments from public officials.
