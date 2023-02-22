At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Received the annual Owensboro Health update from president and CEO Mark Marsh.
• Reappointed Bryant Bell to the Audubon-Bon Harbor Neighborhood Alliance.
• Appointed Jeff Sanford to the Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board.
• Approved an ordinance to annex 2.502 acres at 155 Salem Drive, at the request of Crandall’s Bypass, LLC.
• Held first reading on a municipal order between the city and Crandall’s Bypass LLC, providing for annexation of 155 Salem Drive, where the city will reimburse Crandall’s 100% of the total ad valorem (excluding school taxes), net profits and occupation taxes for a period of five years.
• Approved a municipal order for the city to purchase 3.55 acres on Carter Roa, for use in the York Ditch stormwater project.
• Approved a municipal order directing the mayor to apply for a $24,992 grant through the U.S. Department of Justice (Project Safe Neighborhoods funding) for the Owensboro Police Department to purchase three outdoor pole cameras.
• Approved a resolution entitled “Opposition to the passage of Senate Bill 50 and House Bill 50, relating to partisan elections.”
• Heard the financial report for the period ending Jan. 31, 2023.
• Hired Bryan Velotta as probationary, full-time non-civil service appointment to evidence collection technician with the Police Department.
• Promoted Jordan W. Benson as regular, full-time non-civil service HVAC technician with the Public Works Buildings Department.
• Promoted John W. Nantz as probationary, full-time non-civil service crew leader with the Public Works Grounds Department.
