At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Recognized the retirement of Robin Miller from the personnel department and the retirement of Chris Millay from the street department.
• Approved appointing Barbara Clites to Audubon Area Neighborhood Alliance board, reappointing Rosemary Conder and Carl Lewis to the Alliance for a Drug-Free Owensboro and Daviess County board, reappointing Gavin Roberts and to the Owensboro Health Board of Directors.
• Approved an ordinance adopting text amendments to Appendix F, Articles 3, 8, 10 and 17 of the Owensboro Metropolitan Zoning Ordinance for Owensboro, Whitesville and Daviess County.
• Held first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 2, Article II, Section 2-16 of the city municipal code to update the meeting schedule for the Owensboro Board of Commissioners.
• Held first reading of an ordinance amending the fiscal year 2023-24 city budget to revise beginning fund balance and carryover appropriations.
• Approved a municipal order to execute a memorandum of agreement with Fiscal Court for Daviess County to apply for Justice Assistance Grant funds in 2023 and in subsequent odd-numbered years, and for the city to apply for the funds in 2024 and subsequent even-numbered years.
• Approved financial reports for the period ending June 30.
• Approved hiring Whitney L. Brown as regular full-time, non-civil service senior accountant with the Finance Department.
• Entered into closed session under KRS 61.810(1)(k) to discuss matters which federal or state law require to be discussed in privacy. No action was taken after the closed session.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.