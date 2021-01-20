At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Approved Minutes dated Jan. 5, 2021.
• Appointed Larry Maglinger and Jeff Sanford to the City Employees’ Pension Board for a four-year term effective Jan. 1, 2021.
• Approved an ordinance reinstating the nonpartisan primary for elections to the office of city commissioner and mayor.
• Heard first reading on an ordinance annexing 1.349 acres owned by Tom Blue Furniture, Inc., 2737 Veach Road.
• Heard first reading on an ordinance to close and abandon an alley right-of-way between 1701 Breckenridge St. and 1714 Hall St.
• Approved authorizing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement with Mile Wide Beer LLC for use of “The District” name and logo on the lager, “The District Light.”
• Approved the Financial Report for the period ending Nov. 30, 2020.
• Hired Thomas A. Goetz as probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to laborer/maintenance helper with the Public Works Street Department, effective Jan. 25, 2021.
• Hired Joshua R. Hoge as probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to recreation facilities specialist with the Parks and Recreation Department, effective Jan. 25, 2021,
• Hired Josh W. King as probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to refuse truck driver with the Public Works Sanitation Department, effective Feb. 1, 2021.
• Hired Gregory J. Lingris as probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective Feb. 1, 2021.
• Hired Tristan J. Patterson as probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective Feb. 1, 2021.
• Hired Allyson M. Markwell as probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to telecommunicator with the Police Department, effective Feb. 1, 2021, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, preemployment requirements.
• Hired Katherine M. Phelps as regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to telecommunicator with the Police Department, effective Jan. 20, 2021.
• Hired Sherree L. McCormick as full-time, non-civil service appointment to revenue clerk with the Finance Department, effective Jan. 27, 2021.
