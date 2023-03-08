At its Tuesday meeting, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Proclaimed Feb. 28 “Rare Disease Day.”
• Received an Owensboro Municipal Utilities update from OMU General Manager Tim Lyons.
• Approved board appointments.
• Held first reading of an ordinance approving and adopting OMU electric rates.
• Held first reading of an ordinance establishing pay rates and a compensation plan for city employees.
• Held first reading of an ordinance, amending the city’s smoking ordinance to allow smoking in certain limited public spaces where air purification technology is used in segregated spaces.
• Approved a municipal order to declare 1602 East 18th St. surplus property, so it can be transferred to L&S Homes LLC.
• Approved a municipal order conveying property at 200 Williamsburg Square to Regional Water Resource Agency.
• Approved a municipal order amending the city’s agreement with Ellis Entertainment LLC, by which Ellis Entertainment will meet certain payroll requirements in order to receive city incentives.
• Approved promotions.
