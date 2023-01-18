At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Proclaimed “Daviess County High School Cheer Team Day.”
• Appointed Claud Porter to the Owensboro Area Shelter and Information Services Board.
• Appointed Melinda Schoewald to the Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance board.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the city to issue General Obligation Bonds (Series 2023A) in approximate amount of $35.350 million. The purpose of the bonds is for property acquisition, construction, installation and equipping of: an indoor sports complex; a training center for the Owensboro Fire Department; renovation of OFD Station 3; and other community development projects. The amount of the bonds can be increased by up to $3.535 million, or decreased by any amount.
• Approved an ordinance amending the 2022-23 city budget and amending Ordinance 08-2022 to provide for bond issuance and related projects; updated infrastructure and services for 911 telephone system and various other items needed by the police department provided for by sate and federal drug funds; and corrections to the Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds; additional funding and appropriations in transit, and to provide for commission approved incentives.
• Held first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 25, Article IV, Division 1, Section 25-118 of the Municipal Code to include parking within five feet of a driveway.
• Approved a municipal order to apply for a $45,000 grant from the state Office of Highway Safety for traffic enforcement overtime for the Police Department.
• Approved a municipal order to declare 1601 East 19th St. and 1727 Bluff Ave. as surplus property, so they can be transferred to L&S Homes LLC.
• Approved a municipal order awarding a non-exclusive, 10-year franchise for a telecommunications system to Openfiber Kentucky Co., LLC.
• Approved the financial report for the period ending Dec. 31, 2022.
• Hired Tina R. Lynch as probationary, full-time non-civil service recreation facilities manager with the Parks and Recreation Department.
More from this section
• Hired Jacob O. BuGay as probationary, full-time non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department.
• Hired David M. Haynes as probationary, full-time non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department.
• Hired Cory M. Axton as probationary, full-time non-civil service police officer with the Police Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired KeyRon J. Catlett as probationary, full-time non-civil service police officer with the police department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Jacob S. Pace as probationary, full-time non-civil service police officer with the Police Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Promoted Matthew S. Cissell to regular, full-time non-civil service lieutenant with the Fire Department.
• Promoted Elizabeth A. Moore to regular, full-time non-civil service bus driver with the Public Works Department.
• Promoted Mark A. Lusk to regular, full-time non-civil service sergeant with the Police Department.
• Promoted Loren T. Yonts to regular, full-time non-civil service sergeant with the Police Department.
• Promoted Billy A. Carter to regular, full-time non-civil service police officer with the Police Department.
• Promoted Derek M. Sutton to regular, full-time non-civil service police officer with the Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.