At its meeting Tuesday the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Recognized the retirements of Lt. Stephen Wechtenhiser and officer Craig Sutter from the Owensboro Police Department.
• Appointed Scott Ingram to the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Approved an ordinance annexing 2.237 acres at 1937 Leitchfield Road, at the request of VAF 1937 Leitchfield Road LLC.
• Held first reading of an ordinance amending the city budget to receive the first American Rescue Plan Act allocation, and appropriate a portion to Regional Water Resource Agency to assist with replacing and separating the downtown ravine sewer.
• Approved a municipal order to execute a memorandum of agreement to annex 2.237 acres at 1937 Leitchfield Road at the request of VAF 1937 Leitchfield Road LLC, and to provide tax reimbursement (excluding school taxes) to the entity for five years. The city will also provide one bus shelter and transportation service to the location.
• Consider a municipal order to rebate one% of occupational tax license fees to Sazerac Distillers LLC for 10 years.
• Approved the financial report for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021.
• Approved hiring Elizabeth A. Moore as probationary, full-time non-civil service bus driver with Public Works, offer contingent up successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Approved promoting Mark A. Lusk to full-time, non-civil service appointment to sergeant with the Owensboro Police Department.
• Approved promoting Loren T. Yonts to full-time, non-civil service appointment to sergeant with the Owensboro Police Department.
