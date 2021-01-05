At its meeting Tuesday at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Took the oath of office, administered by Circuit Court Judge Jay A. Wethington, Daviess Circuit Court
• Presented the 2020 Cap Gardner Award to Owensboro Police Department Officer Easton Russelburg
• Elected Commissioner Larry Maglinger as mayor pro tem
• Appointed Lauren Osowicz as a joint city-county member of the GRADD Board of Directors for a three-year term effective Jan. 1, 2021
• Appointed Jerry Ray Davis to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission to fill the remainder of a term ending Dec. 31, 2021
• Appointed Matt Fitzgerald to serve Audubon Area Community Services Board as the mayor’s designee to a term ending Dec. 31, 2024
• Reappointed Ted Lolley and Dr. Tom Maddox to the City Utility Commission for a three-year term effective Jan. 8, 2021
• Appointed Mark Castlen to the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for a one-year term effective Jan. 1, 2021
• Appointed Larry Maglinger to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee to fill the remainder of a term ending Oct. 4, 2023
• Approved an ordinance to close a 0.153-acre portion of the right-of-way alley off East 15th Street and adjacent to 1501 Haynes Ave. from 1527 Jackson St. to 1719 Jackson St. All adjoining and/or abutting property owners have consented to the closure. Southern Tank & Manufacturing, Inc. petitioned the city for the closing.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance eliminating nonpartisan primary elections. The Owensboro Board of Commissioners wishes to reinstate the practice of conducting nonpartisan primaries in future elections.
• Heard city manager items
• Appointed Sarah D. Henry — probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to laborer/maintenance helper with the Public Works Grounds Department, effective Jan. 18, 2021
• Appointed Jeremiah A. Pye — probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department, effective Jan. 18, 2021
• Appointed Kevin D. Lang — regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective Jan. 1, 2021
• Appointed Brad N. Hall — regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to firefighter with the Owensboro Fire Department, effective Jan. 6, 2021
• Heard city manager comments
• Heard City Commission member comments
