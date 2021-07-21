At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Recognized the retirement of Terri Luellen, administrative aide, sanitation department effective July 31
• Proclaimed Dust Bowl Week
• Heard a public events update by Tim Ross, public events director about the Owensboro Air Show and Owensboro HydroFair
• Approved the minutes from the July 6 and July 13 meetings
• Appointed Tami Wilson to fill the remainder of an unexpired term on the City Utility Commission that ends Jan. 8, 2024
• Appointed Deb Hizny and Loretta Schell to two-year terms to the Apollo Area Neighborhood Alliance effective July 20
• Held first reading of Ordinance 10-2021: an ordinance entitled closing alley right-of-way located behind 714 Sycamore St. and 1013 W. Eighth St. and between 1010 and 1014 W. Seventh Streets in the city of Owensboro, Kentucky, at the request of Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County
• Approved hiring Nathan T. Mewes to a probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to electrician with the Facilities Maintenance Buildings Department, effective Aug. 2
• Approved hiring Susan A. Howard as a probationary, full-time, non-civil-service appointment to office manager with the Public Works Engineering Department effective June 21
• Approved hiring Luke A. Cecil to a regular-full-time non-civil service appointment to fire lieutenant with the Owensboro Fire Department, effective Aug. 2
• Approved hiring Buster D. Davidson III to a regular, full-time-non-civil service appointment to fire captain with the Owensboro Fire Department
• Heard comments from city manager and elected officials.
