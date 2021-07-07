At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission approved the following items:
• Swore in Owensboro Police Department officer John N. Lyons
• Approved minutes from the June 8, 2021 and June 15, 2021 City Commission meeting
• Heard an update by Clay Horton, public health director of the Green River District Health Department
• Approved the reappointment of Debbi Barker and Miranda Barker to the Shifley-York Neighborhood Alliance for two-year terms effective June 17, 2021
• Approved an ordinance annexing certain unincorporated territory in Daviess County adjoining the present boundary line of the city located at 280 Harbor Ridge Drive, containing 0.414 acres, more or less, at the request of Sara jane McNulty
• Approved a municipal ordinance authorizing and directing the mayor to execute an application for a body-worn camera implementation grant administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance for the purpose of reimbursing the city $153,976.30 for the purchase of 79 body-worn cameras with a total cost of $307,952.60
• Approved a municipal order extending the agreement between the city of Owensboro and Daviess County Fiscal Court extending the Juvenile Drug Court program an additional three-years
• Approve financial report for the period ending May 31, 2021
• Approve Cynthia D. Askins as probationary, full-time, non-civil-service appointment to revenue clerk with the finance department, effective July 19, 2021
• Approve Billy A. Carter as probationary full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Owensboro Police Department, effective July 19, 2021
• Approve Anthony A. Esparza as probationary full-time non-civil service appointment as telecommunicator, effective July 19, 2021
• Heard comments from city manager and elected officials
The meeting can be viewed on the city's Facebook page @CityofOwensboro, or on the city's web site. www.Owensboro.org.
