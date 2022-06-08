At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Reappointed Ed Cecil and appointed John Cummins to the Regional Water Resource Agency board of directors.
• Reappointed Katherine Zboril to the Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions board.
• Approved an ordinance to close an alley right of way between 408 Frederica St. and 322 West Fourth St.
• Approved an ordinance annexing three tracts of land, totaling 53.468 acres near Goetz Drive and Coventry Lane, at the request of Owensboro Developers LLC.
• Approved an ordinance annexing Goetz Ditch, 11.691 acres, near U.S. 60 and Goetz Drive.
• Approved an annexation agreement providing Owensboro Developers a 100% reimbursement of ad valorem taxes (excluding school taxes), net profits taxes and occupational taxes for five years.
• Hired Whitney Galloway as probationary, full-time, non-civil service administrative aid with the Finance Department.
• Hired Brittany N. Ezell as probationary, full-time, non-civil service telecommunicator with the police department.
• Hired Andrew Pursley as probationary, full-time, non-civil service telecommunicator with the police department.
• Hired Melissa K. Troutman as probationary, full-time, non-civil service telecommunicator with the police department.
• Hired Houston S. Babbs as probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the police department.
• Promoted Mark A. Pearre as probationary, full-time, non-civil service instrument technician with the public works department.
• Hired Joseph W. Welsh as regular, full-time, non-civll service maintenance manager with the public works buildings department.
• Hired Jon A Fares as probationary, full-time, non-civil service bus driver with the public works transit department.
• Hired Landon R. Upton as probationary, full-time, non-civil service roadworker with the public works street department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.