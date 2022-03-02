At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Approved an ordinance to close alley right of way north of East 20th Street behind 1924, 1926 and 1928 Triplett Street.
• Held first reading of an ordinance to annex 10.416 acres at 2731 West Second St., at the request of Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens Inc.
• Held first reading of an ordinance to close alley right of way behind 1633 Moseley St., at the request of IMI Real Estate.
• Held first reading of an ordinance approving and adopting text amendments to Appendix F, Articles 3, 8 and 14 of the Owensboro Metropolitan Zoning Ordinance for the cities of Owensboro and Whitesville.
• Approved a municipal order to apply for a $25,000 grant for the 911 dispatch center.
• Approved a municipal order declaring properties at 716 East 20th St., 1926 Triplett St., 1928 Triplett St. and 2001 Triplett St. surplus property, for the sale of the properties to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC.
• Approved a municipal order authorizing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement with the state Division of Emergency Management, establishing conditions for receipt of FEMA relief grant funding.
• Approving Norman K. King as regular, full-time, non-civil service telecommunicator with the police department.
