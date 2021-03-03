At its meeting on Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission considered the following items:
• Heard a presentation from David Ross and Doug Eberhart about the Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund
• Approved the minutes from the Feb. 16 meeting.
• Approved on second reading an ordinance to close two right-of-ways: an alley located between 713-719 Foust Ave. and 710-718 Gracian St.; and a street right-of-way located between 710-718 Gracian St. and 1620 W. Seventh St. An easement will be retained by Atmos Energy and Regional Water Resource Agency.
• Approved on second reading for an ordinance on a budget amendment to receive funds for sale of surplus property; appropriate funds for incentives; receive CARES Act funding and provide for Restaurant and Bar Grant funds; receive federal JAG Grant Funds and appropriate for purchase of rifles; receive state grant funds in Transit and appropriate for capital equipment purchases; and update CDBG and HOME budget due to revised allocations from HUD.
• Approved a municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute an application for a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office of Highway Safety Grant for $46,000. The grant funds will directly cover overtime for specific mobilizations. This grant would allow the Owensboro Police Department to enhance public safety through direct enforcement during the “Click It or Ticket,” “Speed Weeks” and the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilizations.
• Approved hiring Sammy J. Lackey — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to assistant greens superintendent with the Parks and Recreation Department, effective March 8.
• Approved hiring Jaman M. Robertson — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to refuse truck driver with the Public Works Sanitation Department, effective March 8, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Approved hiring Stephen D. Franklin — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to Director of Public Works with the Public Works Department, effective March 15.
• Approved hiring Pamela E. Green — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to occupational revenue clerk with the Finance Department, effective March 15.
• Approved hiring Zane G. Rutherford — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to Maintenance Equipment Operator with the Public Works Street Department, effective March 15.
• Approved hiring Amanda F. Kopstad — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to lead telecommunicator with the Police Department, effective March 1, 2021
• Approved hiring Christopher L. Besecker — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to infrastructure supervisor with the Information Technology Department, effective March 9.
• Approved hiring Carey M. Haynes — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to accountant with the Finance Department, effective March 9, 2021
• Approved hiring Jon-Michael A. Perry — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to crew leader with the Parks and Recreation Department, effective March 9.
