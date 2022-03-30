At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Approved an amended municipal order to rebate 1 percent of all new occupational license fees payable to the city by new employees of Sazerac Distillers LLC for a period of 10 years.
• Approved hiring Amy Nash as probationary, full-time non-civil service telecommunicator with the police department.
• Approved hiring Destiny M. Sherrill as probationary, full-time non-civil service telecommunicator with the police department.
• Approved hiring John D. Rudy as probationary, full-time non-civil service equipment operator with the public works department.
• Approved promoting JD Winkler as probationary, full-time non-civil service deputy chief (lieutenant colonel) with the police department, effective April 10.
• Approved promoting Michael Staples as probationary, full-time non-civil service major with the police department, effective April 10.
• Approved hiring Joseph C. Withrow as regular, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the fire department.
• Approved hiring Kelsey A. Grigsby as regular, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the police department.
• Approved hiring Rafael E. Ballenilla as regular, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the police department.
• Approved hiring Jonathan E. Cain as regular, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the police department.
• Approved hiring Timothy D. Kendall as regular, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.