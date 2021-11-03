At its meeting Tuesday at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Proclaimed National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.
• Ratified the eligibility of Tamara R. Wilson to serve on the City Utility Commission and ratified her appointment to the Utility Commission.
• Approved the minutes of the Oct. 19, 2021, meeting.
• Appointed Robert E. Schell to the Apollo Area Neighborhood Alliance.
• Reappointed Altaf Merchant, Chip Pride and Rafe Buckner to the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Held first reading of an ordinance to annex 43.988 acres bordering the city at 5369 Old Hartford Road, at the request of Deer Valley Subdivision LLC.
• Approved a municipal order authorizing the city attorney to proceed with action to collect outstanding property taxes owed to the city.
• Held a closed session, pursuant KRS 61.810(1)(b), to discuss future acquisition of property. No action was taken after the closed session.
