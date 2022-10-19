At it’s meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Proclaimed Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
• Proclaimed Oct. 28 First Responders Day.
• Proclaimed Oct. 23-31 Red Ribbon Week.
• Proclaimed Oct. 24 World Polio Day.
• Approved an ordinance annexing 0.665 acres at 2510 and 2514 West Parrish Ave., at the request of Mark and Carla Roberson and Sarako LP.
• Held first reading of an ordinance annexing 1.515 acres at 2101 and 2115 East Parrish Ave. at the request of E&S Developers, LLC.
• Approved a municipal order for a memorandum of agreement between the city and Charles Mark Roberson, Carla Deann Roberson and Sarako LP, providing for consensual annexation of 2510 and 2514 West Parrish Ave., and providing the city reimburse the Robersons and Sarako LP 100% of ad valorum (excluding school taxes), net profits and occupation tax revenues derived from the property for five years.
• Approved a municipal order for city’s purchase of property at 924 Locust St.
• Approved a municipal order to apply for a Firehouse Subs Foundation grant for $17,201, to purchase a Lucas mechanical chest compression system for the fire department.
• Approved a municipal order for the city to purchase property at 1508 West Fifth St.
• Approve a municipal order for the city to purchase property at 1438, 1500 and 1504 West Fifth St.
• Hired Dustin D. Hamm as probationary, full-time non-civil service road worker with the Street Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Danica P. Richardson as probationary, full-time non-civil service office manager with the Transit Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Johnnie R. Conner as probationary, full-time non-civil service police officer with the Police Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired William J. November as probationary, full-time non-civil service police officer with the Police Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired David W. Conner as regular, full-time non-civil service maintenance equipment operator with the Street Department.
• Hired Dalton A. Howard as regular, full-time non-civil service police officer with the Police Department.
• Hired Jakob S. Mueller as regular, full-time non-civil service police officer with the Police Department.
• Hired Tomarah D. Young as
regular, full-time non-civil service
police officer with the Police Department.
• Went into closed session under KRS 61.810(1)(b) to discuss future acquisition or sale of real property.
