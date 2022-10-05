At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Appointed Philip Smith to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board.
• Appointed Laurna Strehl to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission and to the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment.
• Appointed Janie Fenwick to the Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance.
• Held first reading of an ordinance to annex 0.665 acres at 2510 and 2514 West Parrish Ave., at the request of Mark and Carla Roberson and Sarako LP.
• Approved three municipal orders allowing the mayor to execute applications for Law Enforcement Protection Program grants, for tazers, tazer cartridges, ballistic vests and ammunition for patrol rifles and patrol handguns.
More from this section
• Hired Austin L. Esther as a probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Police Department.
• Hired James M. Forker as a probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Police Department.
• Hired Justin F. Morris as a probationary, full-time, non-civil service laborer/maintenance helper with the Public Works Department, contingent upon completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Shaelie L. Clark as as a probationary, full-time, non-civil service communications and marketing manager with the Administration Department.
• Hired Christina E. Butlers as a probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Police Department, contingent upon completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.