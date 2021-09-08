At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Reappointed Rod Kuegel to the Owensboro Riverport Authority board of directors.
• Reappointed Charles Hatchett, Bobby McCormick and Cecil Phillips to the Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance.
• Approved an ordinance closing right of way at 2211 West Second St. from River Road to Texas Avenue, at the request of Daniel Roberts, Owensboro Self Storage LLC.
• Approved an ordinance levying ad valorem taxes for fiscal year 2021-22, at a rate of 26.40 per $100 of assessed value for real property; 33.02 cents per $100 of assessed value for personal property and 30.30 per $100 of assessed value for vehicles.
• Approved an ordinance amending the 2021-22 city budget to revise beginning funds balances, carry over appropriations for all outstanding encumbrances, capital projects and rebudget funds, and to appropriate for the purchase of real estate, construction of Airpark Drive and parking garage.
• Held first reading of an ordinance amending the city code concerning the qualifications of members of the city utility commission, to comply with revised KRS 96.530.
• Hired Todd Todd B Combs, probationary, full-time non-civil service firefighter with the fire department.
• Hired Rachel F. Frederick, probationary, full-time non-civil service firefighter with the fire department.
• Hired Charles A. Pace probationary, full-time non-civil service firefighter with the fire department.
• Hired Austen J. Schuknecht, probationary, full-time non-civil service firefighter with the fire department.
• Hired Zerrick A. Wells, probationary, full-time non-civil service firefighter with the fire department.
• Hired Gary A. Dunlop, probationary, full-time non-civil service bus driver with the public works transit department.
• Hired Melinda S. Main, probationary, full-time non-civil service bus driver with the public works transit department.
• Hired Alisha C. Greathouse, probationary, full-time non-civil service telecommunicator with the police department.
• Hired Jonathan J. Pearl, probationary, full-time non-civil service police officer with the police department.
• Hired Aaron V. Bommarito, probationary, full-time non-civil service police officer with the police department.
• Hired Nicholas R. Flake, probationary, full-time non-civil service police officer with the police department.
• Hired Shawn P. Murphy, regular, full-time, non-civil service crew leader with the public works sanitation department.
