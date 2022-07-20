At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Recognized the retirements of Heath Stokes (officer, Owensboro Police Department), Tim Goff (assistant finance manager, Finance Department) and Allen Tanner (maintenance specialist, Public Works).
• Proclaimed "Dust Bowl Week."
• Reappointed Andrea Johnson to the Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance board.
• Reappointed Scott Gilliam, Terri Hedges, Tracey Bivins-Helm, Eric Houtchen and Timothy Scheidegger to the Shifley-York Neighborhood Alliance, for two-year terms effective July 22. Reappointed Robin French to the board for a two-year term effective Aug. 5.
• Appointed Michael Johnson to the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance board.
• Held first reading of an ordinance revising the employee handbook to change age and eligibility requirements for new hires and lateral transfer of police and firefighters.
• Approved hiring Jeffery A. Johnson as probationary, full-time, non-civil service laborer/maintenance helper in the Public Works Grounds Department.
• Approved hiring John D. Rudy as probationary, full-time, non-civil service Crew Leader with the Public Works Grounds Department.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
