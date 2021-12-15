At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Presented the Cap Gardner Award to grounds crew leader Kris Wink, and recognized Wink's retirement.
• Present the OMU and Neighborhood Alliance Golden Santa Award to Michael and Amanda Murphy and Darren Fegett.
• Heard the audit of city's financial report, from Alexander Thompson Arnold, PLLC.
• Reappointed Anna Kuthy, Dr. Veena Sallan, Dr. Eunice Taylor and Heather Yeiser to the Human Relations Commission.
• Reappointed Richard Peach to the Ambulance Contracting Authority.
• Appointed Dinah Crowley, Marilynn Kaye Yeiser-Taylor, David Norris and Christian Potts to the Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance.
• Reappointed Fred Reeves to the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustments.
• Appointed Greg Raque to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission.
• Appointed Jeff Sanford to the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
• Reappointed Joe Mason, Jennifer Allen, Ed Higdon, John Burlew, Brenda Nesmith, Kirk Kirkpatrick and Bill Cooper to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
• Appointed Lelan Hancock, David Johnson and Candance Brake to the Walk-of-Fame Advisory Board.
• Approved an ordinance revising the city’s employee handbook to create the position of customer service representative.
• Approved an ordinance amending the annual budget to receive a third round of CARES Act funding; to transition three part-time customer service positions into one full-time position; to receive and appropriate funds for downtown Christmas lighting; to receive funds for the construction of three tennis courts; and to provide for the purchase of a pole camera from the state drug fund.
• Held first reading of an ordinance annexing 1.167 acres of unincorporated property at 3238 Kidron Valley Way, at the request of Kidron Investment LLC.
• Approved a municipal order approving a 5.9% cost of living increase for all eligible pension annuitants under the (closed) city employees pension fund.
• Approved a municipal order approving a 2.3% cost of living increase for eligible annuitants of the Owensboro Police and Firefighters Retirement Fund (closed).
• Approved a municipal order authorizing the application for $8.036 million in FEMA funds, and authorizing the funds be disbursed to Owensboro Grain Co., LLC to build a wall on the riverbank, to ensure the continued stability of the company’s facilities; and authorizing the mayor to execute an agreement with Owensboro Gran concerning the funds.
• Approved a municipal order directing the mayor to execute a mutual aid agreement between the city (through the Owensboro Fire Department) and Mercy Ambulance, doing business as American Medical Response.
• Approved a municipal order directing the mayor to execute an agreement to purchase 426 Walnut St., to declare the property as surplus, and to transfer the property to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County, Inc.
• Approved a municipal order to purchase property at 56 Woodford Ave. with federal HOME funds, to declare the property as surplus, and to authorize transferring the property in accordance with KRS 82.083.
• Approved a municipal order directing the mayor to execute an application for cybersecurity preparedness grant funds in the amount of $15,000, for reimbursement of expenses already incurred.
• Approved a municipal order directing the mayor to execute a subaward agreement for funding from Financial Commission for Appalachia HIDTA, in the amount of $19,000, for use by the Owensboro Police Department in 2022.
• Hired Anthony D. Small as probationary, full-time, non-civil service public works mechanic with Public Works Transit Department.
• Hired Sean E. Kaufman as probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with OPD.
• Hired Aleph G. Zavala as probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with OPD.
• Hired Andrew L. O'Bryan as probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with OPD.
• Hired Benjamin A. Krieger as probationary, full-time, non-civil service telecommunicator with OPD.
• Hired Tina L. Stallings as probationary, full-time, non-civil service telecommunicator with OPD.
• Hired Terry D. Seaton as probationary, full-time, non-civil service maintenance equipment operator with the public works street department.
• Promoted Ian N. Clark to probationary, full-time, non-civil service fire lieutenant with the fire department.
• Promoted Robin W. Cooper as probationary, full-time, non-civil service citizens service representative with the administration department.
• Promoted Aquado R. Douglas as probationary, full-time, non-civil service refuse truck driver with the public works sanitation department.
• Hired Jeffery Scott Brown as regulatory, full-time, non-civil service crew leader with the public works sanitation department.
• Received a snow season update from the Public Works Department.
• Reviewed the city projects list.
