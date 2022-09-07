At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Declared Firefighter Appreciation Month.
• Approved an ordinance to annex 0.376 acres at 2753 Veach Road, at the request of Allen Renfrow.
• Approved an ordinance repealing Ordinance 12-2022 in its entirety and annexing three tracts of land, totaling 53.024 acres, at the request of Owensboro Developers LLC.
• Approved an ordinance repealing Ordinance 13-2022 in its entirety and annexing 11.619 acres known as Goetz Ditch near the Wendell Ford Expressway and Goetz Drive.
• Approved an ordinance annexing 0.880 acres at 3107 Leitchfield Road (Kentucky 54) at the request of Mali Hwy 54, LLC.
• Approved an ordinance levying ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, at a rate of 26.40 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real property; 27.61 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of personal property and 30.30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of vehicles, and providing for the collection and apportionment of same.
• Approved a municipal order for the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement with Daviess Fiscal Court to grant the county a segment of Potter's Field, as the location of the county's Confederate statue.
• Hired Jacob L. Rickard as probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Police Department.
• Hired Marvin L. Ammons as probationary, full-time, non-civil service equipment operator with the Public Works Department.
• Hired Jonathan W. Cook as probationary, full-time, non-civil service equipment operator with the Public Works Department.
• Hired Landon D. Roberts as probationary, full-time, non-civil service facilities specialist with the Parks and Recreation Department.
• Hired Landon R. Upton as probationary, full-time, non-civil service maintenance equipment operator with the Public Works Department.
