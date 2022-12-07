At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Reappointed Tori Thompson and Andrew Howard to the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment.
• Reappointed Sharla Wells to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission.
• Reappointed Kevin Collignon to the GRADD Regional Transportation Committee.
• Reappointed Brent Kelley to the Green River District Board of Health.
• Appointed Charles Mountjoy to the Owensboro Human Relations Commission.
• Reappointed John Iracane to the Walk-of-Fame Advisory Board.
• Reappointed Tony Cecil and Paul Martin to the City Utility Commission.
• Approved an ordinance revising the city’s employee handbook, Chapter 1000, Subchapter 1004 pay chart, adding the position of “collection specialist” and removing the position of “assistant occupational tax administrator.”
• Held first reading of an ordinance authorizing the city to issue General Obligation Bonds (Series 2023A) in approximate amount of $44.920 million. The purpose of the bonds is for property acquisition, construction, installation and equipping of: an indoor sports complex; a transient boat dock on the riverfront; a training center for the Owensboro Fire Department; renovation of OFD Station 3; and other community development projects. The amount of the bonds can be increased or decreased by up to $4.495 million.
More from this section
• Held first reading of an ordinance amending the 2022-23 city budget and amending Ordinance 08-2022 to provide for bond issuance and related projects; updated infrastructure and services for 911 telephone system and various other items needed by the police department and corrections to the Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds.
• Held first reading on an ordinance to close alley right-of-way between 1410 West Fifth Street and properties from 1508 and 1438 West Fifth Street.
• Approved a municipal order approving a 5% cost of living increase for all eligible pension annuitants under the (closed) city employees pension fund.
• Approved a municipal order approving a 5% cost of living increase for all eligible pension annuitants under the (closed) police and firefighters retirement fund.
• Approved a municipal order authorizing an agreement between the city and Daviess Fiscal Court for funding of Juvenile Drug Court and Mental Health Court, for four years.
• Approved a municipal order to purchase property at 500, 516 and 524 West Third Street; 501, 515, 517, 519 and 521 West Fourth Street; 323 and 325 Cedar Street and 316 Locust Street. The properties would be purchased from Gipe Enterprises for construction of an indoor sports complex.
• Approved hiring David J. Mooneyhan as probationary, full-time, non-civil service road worker with the Public Works Street Department.
• Approved hiring Andrew B. Robertson as probationary, full-time, non-civil service road worker with the Public Works Street Department.
• Approved hiring Christen L. Jachimowicz as probationary, full-time, non-civil service collection specialist with the Finance Department.
• Approved hiring Aquado R. Douglas as regular, full-time, non-civil service refuse truck driver with the Public Works Sanitation Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.