At its special meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions.
• Approved an ordinance to amend the city’s compensation ordinance, to reflect changes in compensation firefighters and police officers receive through the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund.
• Approved an ordinance amending 407 East Third St. from from I-1 Light Industrial to B-2 Central business, for the purpose of locating a Tiki bar on the property.
• Approved hiring Colton W. Baker as probationary, full-time non-civil service police officer with the police department.
• Approved hiring Cameron D. Weaver as probationary, full-time non-civil service police officer with the police department.
• Approved hiring Jacob P. Trogden as probationary, full-time non-civil service crew leader with the public works street department.
• Approved hiring Joshua E. Jones as regular, full-time non-civil service firefighter with the fire department.
• Approved hiring Dena M. Payne as regular, full-time non-civil service network systems technician with the information technology department.
• Approved hiring Cynthia D. Askins as regular, full-time non-civil service revenue clerk with the finance department.
• Heard a presentation on a proposed reduction of city tax rates.
• Heard an update on the proposed indoor sports complex from Norm Gill, of Pinnacle Indoor Sports.
• Reviewed current city projects.
