At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Recognized the retirement of Sgt. Brandon Sims, Owensboro Police Department.
• Proclaimed “National Public Works Week.”
• Proclaimed “Emergency Medical Services Week.”
• Proclaimed “Mental Health Awareness Month.”
• Heard the Owensboro Police Department Annual Report.
• Appointed Deborah Street to the Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance Board.
• Appointed Pam Smith-Wright to the City Employees' Pension Board.
• Reappointed Elaine Wright and Robin Joska to the Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions Board.
• Approved an ordinance renumbering Chapter 19, Article II, Sections 19-4 to 19-55 of the municipal code (entitled “Special Events Ordinance”) to Chapter 23.5, Sections 23.5-1 to 23.5-5, and making various amendments to the Special Events Ordinance, including amending the membership and meetings of the Special Events Committee.
• Held first reading of an ordinance adopting and approving the city budget for fiscal year 2023-24.
• Approved a municipal order for Bureau of Justice Assistance grant for 50% reimbursement for bullet proof vests for the Police Department, for a total of $5,949.
• Approved a municipal order for the city to execute a joint agreement with the Kentucky Public Employees Deferred Compensation Plan and Kentucky Public Employees 401(k) Deferred Compensation Plan.
• Hired Greg A. Bunch as probationary, full-time, non-civil service mechanic with the Public Works Garage Department.
• Promoted Rachel E. Adkins to regular, full-time, non-civil service maintenance worker with the Public Works Grounds Department.
• Promoted Ted S. Johnson to regular, full-time, non-civil service fire driver/engineer with the Fire Department.
