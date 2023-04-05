At it’s meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Proclaimed “National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.”
• Heard a presentation from Kim Johnson, Daviess County coordinator, Special Olympics.
• Heard a presentation from Cindy Sheriff, “Alzheimer’s Association Awareness.”
• Appointed Blake Edge and Joanne Kendall to the Civil Service Commission.
• Reappointed David Curry, Justine Kline, Rafe Buckner, Marshall Coleman and Shelia Crowe to the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance.
• Reappointed Ed Ray to the Owensboro-Daviess County Industrial Authority board of directors.
• Held first reading of an ordinance closing an alley right-of-way behind 1805 and 1811 West Ninth St.
• Held first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 19, Article I, Section 19-5 of the city Municipal Code entitled “Park Hours,” changing the operating hours for Smothers Park to 5 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. The ordinance would also amend Chapter 19, Article I Section 19-6 entitled “restricted activities,” to update language regarding required alcohol training for individuals who have been granted a variance to sell alcoholic beverages in the city.
• Approved a municipal order to execute a supplemental agreement with Owensboro Municipal Utilities, where OMU shall pay $55,000 annually for 10 years, in addition to its existing transfers to the city, for economic development purposes.
• Approved a municipal order repealing Municipal Order 48-2022, and directing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement between the city, Daviess Fiscal Court, funding the Juvenile Drug Court and Mental Health Court programs for four years, and designating Daviess County Public Schools as the program’s supervising agency and fiscal agent.
• Hired James Todd Napier as probationary, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department, contingent up successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Michael E. Nichols as probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Police Department, contingent up successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Kelton J. Boyland as probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Police Department, contingent up successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Appointed Anthony D. Small Jr. as regular, full-time, non-civil service laborer/maintenance helper with the Public Works Department.
• Appointed Jason D. Winkler as regular, full-time, non-civil service deputy police chief with the Police Department.
• Appointed Jason V. Lee as regular, full-time, non-civil service police lieutenant with the Police Department.
• Appointed Michael E. Staples as regular, full-time, non-civil service police major with the Police Department.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
