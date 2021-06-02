At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Approved the minutes of the May 18 budget hearing and special called meeting.
• Reappointed Harry Roberts Jr. to the Regional Water Resource Agency board of directors. Also, Shawn Patterson was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the RWRA board.
• Reappointed Michael Vanover, Karen Campbell and Kelia West to the Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions board.
• Approved an ordinance amending the annual budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year and amending the 2020-21 budget ordinance to receive various grant funds (including the first tranche of American Rescue Plan Act grant funds), to provide for appropriations due to shortfalls (primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic), for the purchase of the Lincoln statue, the purchase of real estate, additional developer annexation reimbursement and for revenue and expenditure of secondary police employment.
• Approved a municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute a release of restrictive covenants and reversionary clause for property located at 731 Jackson Street.
• Hired Jon A. Fares and probationary, full-time non-civil service bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department.
• Hired Charlie A. Boswell as probationary, full-time non-civil service road worker with the Public Works Street Department.
• Hired David M. Drake as probationary, full-time non-civil service road worker with the Public Works Street Department.
• Hired Landon R. Upton as probationary, full-time non-civil service road worker with the Public Works Street Department.
• Promoted Joseph W. Welsh to probationary, full-time facilities manager with the Public Works Building Department.
