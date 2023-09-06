At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Held a public hearing on 2023-24 fiscal year tax rates. The rates are: Real property, 26.40 cents per $100 assessed value; Vehicles, 30.30 cents per $100 of assessed value; and, Personal property, 27.08 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
• Proclaimed National Recovery Month.
• Received an update on the Owensboro Air Show from city events director Tim Ross.
• Reappointed Erica Wade to the Alliance for Drug-Free Owensboro and Daviess County.
• Appointed Patricia Mosby to the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance.
• Appointed Mark Schmidt, Jennifer Burke and Patti Taylor to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County board of directors.
• Approved an ordinance amending the city commission's monthly meeting schedule. The commission will meet the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m., and the third Tuesday at 4 p.m.
• Approved an ordinance amending the fiscal year 2023-24 budget and an ordinance revising beginning fund balances and carryover appropriations for all outstanding encumbrances, capital projects and rebudget funds.
• Held first reading of an ordinance awarding a non-exclusive, 20-year gas franchise to Atmos Energy for transportation, distribution and sale of gas in the city.
• Held first reading of an ordinance setting tax rates for fiscal year 2023-24.
• Held first reading of an ordinance annexing 0.995 acres at 45 Booth Field Road, at the request of Juston Camacho and Kasey Dupont.
• Approved a municipal order authorizing the mayor to accept a Home Investment Partnerships-American Rescue Plan Act grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
• Approved a municipal order to purchase property at 600 West Third Street, as future parking for the downtown indoor sports complex.
• Approved municipal orders for the mayor to apply for Law Enforcement Protection Program grants from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security for ballistic plate carriers and ammunition for the Owensboro Police Department.
• Approved a municipal order for the mayor to apply for a Service Training Officers Prosecutors (STOP) Violence Against Women Act grant through the state Justice and Public Safety Cabinet two purchase data pilot acquisition devices for the Owensboro Police Department.
• Approved a municipal order to submit support of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp.'s application for state Economic Development Fund assistance to develop a 184-acre industrial park.
• Approved hiring Andrew J. Mock as probationary, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department.
• Approved promoting Luke A. Cecil as probationary, full-time, non-civil service fire captain with the Fire Department.
• Approved promoting Ted S. Johnston as probationary, full-time, non-civil service fire lieutenant with the Fire Department.
• Approved promoting Romance Moore to probationary, full-time, non-civil service bus driver with the Public Works Department.
• Approved promoting Katherine M. Phelps to probationary, full-time, non-civil service assistant TAC telecommunication with the Police Department.
• Approved promoting Marvin L. Ammons to regular, full-time, non-civil service maintenance equipment operator with the Public Works Grounds Department.
• Approved promoting Jonathan W. Cook to regular, full-time, non-civil service maintenance equipment operator with the Public Works Department.
• Approved promoting Landon D. Roberts to regular, full-time, non-civil service parks and recreation facilities specialist with the Parks Department.
