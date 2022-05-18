At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:

• Held a public hearing regarding the city’s 2022-23 annual budget, use of $1.158 million in municipal road aid and use of the Local Government Economic Assistance Fund.

• Recognized retiring OPD officer Eric Flory.

• Proclaimed “National Police Week.”

• Proclaimed “Olomouc, Czech Republic Day.”

• Approved an ordinance for the 2022-23 city budget.

• Approved an ordinance amending the 2021-22 budget to appropriate American Rescue Plan Act funds.

• Approved an ordinance establishing compensation for city employees and nonelected city officers, as required by KRS 83A.070.

• Approved an ordinance repealing and replacing Ordinance 8-2005 with a ordinance creating and establishing for big nonexclusive telecommunication (or related noncable) franchise for the placement of facilities for the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of telecommunications or related noncable services within the public rights-of-way of the city for a 10-year duration, and providing for compliance with other relevant laws, regulations, standards and ordinances.

• Held first reading of an ordinance closing a portion of an alley between 408 Locust St. and 322 West Fourth St.

• Held first reading of an ordinance annexing a 36.925-acre tract, a 0.444-acre tract and a 16.099-acre tract at or near Goetz Drive and Coventry Lane, at the request of Owensboro Developers LLC.

• Held first reading of an ordinance to annex an 11.198-acre tract, being Goetz Ditch, near U.S. 60 and Goetz Drive, at the request of the city.

• Approved a municipal ordinance authorizing the mayor to apply for a $14,708 Department of Justice grant for bulletproof vests and plates.

• Approved a municipal order authorizing the mayor to apply for a $263,730 state Homeland Security grant to purchase a tactical multipurpose response and rescue vehicle for the police department.

• Approved a municipal order to sell its one-third interest in 24.58 acres at 4015 Airpark Drive to R.L.R. Investments LLC.

• Approved a municipal order between the city and the city of Mayfield governing reimbursement of costs for aid Owensboro provided Mayfield during the Dec. 10 tornado.

• Approved a municipal order granting Bell Bank a seven-year 50% rebate on general fund occupational tax fees, provided certain employment benchmarks are met.

• Approved a municipal order between the city and the Housing Authority of Owensboro by which the Housing Authority shall make payment in lieu of ad valorem taxes on specified housing units.

• Heard the city financial report for the period ending April 30, 2022.

• Appointed Rachel E. Adkins as probationary, full-time, non-civil service maintenance worker with the Public Works Grounds Department.

• Appointed Ted S. Johnson as probationary, full-time, non-civil service Fire Driver/Engineer with the Fire Department.

• Appointed Mark E. Pfeifer as regular, full-time, non-civil service city attorney with the Administration Department.