At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Declared National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.
• Appointed Lelan Hancock to the Owensboro Riverport Authority Board of Directors.
• Appointed Dr. Francis DuFrayne to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board.
• Appointed Kaitlyn Wilkerson to the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Approved an ordinance annexing 1.515 acres at 2101 and 2115 East Parrish Ave. at the request of E&S Developers, LLC.
• Approved a municipal order with E&S Developers, LLC providing for consensual annexation of 2010 East Parrish Ave. (0.599 acres), 2115 East Parrish Ave. (0.916 acres), and providing the city reimburse the Robersons and Sarako LP 100% of ad valorum (excluding school taxes), net profits and occupation tax revenues derived from the property for five years.
• Approved a municipal order for the city to apply for $10.766 million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on behalf of Owensboro Grain, LLC to construct a river all to ensure stability of Owensboro Grain's facilities.
• Approved a municipal order declaring 1539 West First Street as surplus property.
• Approved a municipal order declaring 1536 Herr Ave. as surplus property.
• Hired Sidney M. Coleman as probationary, full-time, non-civil service purchasing specialist with the Finance Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Dylan R. Clark at as probationary, full-time, non-civil service telecommunicator with the Police Department
• Hired Ciera L. Simon as as regular, full-time, non-civil service engineering technician with the Public Works Engineering Department.
• Hired Jason G. Blair as regular, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Police Department.
• Hired McKenzie L. May as regular, full-time, non-civil service recreation facilities manager with the Parks and Recreation Department.
