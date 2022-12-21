At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Voted to table an ordinance amending the 2022-23 city budget and amending Ordinance 08-2022 to provide for bond issuance and related projects; updated infrastructure and services for 911 telephone system and various other items needed by the police department and corrections to the Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds.
• Approved an ordinance to close alley right-of-way between 1410 West Fifth Street and properties from 1508 and 1438 West Fifth Street.
• Held first reading of an ordinance to annex 113.983 acres located at 4513 U.S. 60 West, 4575 U.S. 60 West and 280 Harbor Hills Drive, as the request of Deer Valley Subdivision LLC.
• Held first reading of an ordinance annexing 114.245 acres at 3805 West Fifth Street, at the request of Big Rivers Electric Corp.
• Approved an municipal order authorizing an easement agreement between the city and Kenergy, granting a perpetual easement for the purpose of constructing and thereafter operating, maintaining, repairing and reconstructing electric transmission lines across a portion of Hillcrest Golf Course.
• Approved a municipal order executing a backup ambulance service provider and financial service subside agreement between the city, Daviess Fiscal Court and Owensboro Health, Inc., ensuring continuous ambulance service if the current ambulance service agreement is terminated.
• Approved a municipal order approving changes to Article 5 of the Articles of Incorporation of Owensboro Health, Inc., to increase the board of directors from 14 to 16 members and increase the number of city appointees from three to four members.
• Approved a municipal order changing Articles III and IV of the bylaws of Owensboro Health, Inc., as requested by its articles in incorporation, and Section 7.01 of the bylaws which states that certain amendments adopted by Owensboro Health, Incorporated's board of directors are subject to approval by the city and county; the proposed amendments include an increase in the board of directors from 14 to 16 members, and an increase in the number of city appointed from three to four members.
• Approved a municipal order executing a memorandum of agreement between the city and Big Rivers Electric Corp, by which Big Rivers will relocate its linemen, dispatch and other technical employees to the city, in exchange for certain financial incentives from the city.
• Approved the financial report for the period ending Nov. 30.
• Hired Kevin J. Green as probationary, full-time, non-civil service laborer/maintenance Helper with the Public Works Grounds Department.
• Promoted Robin W. Cooper to regular, full-time, non-civil service citizens services representative with the Administration Department.
• Promoted Anthony D. Small to regular, full-time, non-civil service mechanic with the Public Workd Transit Department.
• Promoted Melinda S. Main to regular, full-time, non-civil service bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department.
