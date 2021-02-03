At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Received an audit report from Alexander Thompson Arnold PLCC.
• Approved the minutes of the January 19 meeting.
• Appointed Bruce Houp to the Citizens Advisory Committee on Community Development.
• Reappointed Bryant Bell to the Audubon-Bon Harbor Neighborhood Alliance.
• Appointed Mark Starnes to the Owensboro-Daviess County Board of Ethics.
• Reappointed Jean Maddox to the Owensboro Housing Authority Board.
• Appointed Kathryn Burlew to fill an unexpired term on the Owensboro Historic Preservation Board.
• Appointed Paul West to the Owensboro-Daviess County Code Appeals Board.
• Approved an ordinance annexing 1.349 acres owned by Tom Blue Furniture, Inc., 2737 Veach Road.
• Approved an ordinance to close and abandon an alley right-of-way between 1701 Breckenridge St. and 1714 Hall St.
• Approved a municipal order authorizing the Mayor to execute a Memorandum of Agreement with Tom Blue Furniture to annex 1.349 acres, 2737 Veach Road.
• Approved municipal order directing the Mayor to execute a Memorandum of Agreement with Big Rivers Electric Corp. for the company to locate a headquarters in Owensboro.
• Approved a municipal order for the Mayor to apply for a 2020 Assistance to Firefighters grant for $195,764 for cardiac monitors for the Owensboro Fire Department.
• Approved a municipal order for the Mayor to apply for a Kentucky 911 Services Board grant for $165,000 for a recorder for Owensboro-Daviess County Centralized 911 Communications Center.
• Approved a municipal order authorizing a Memorandum of Agreement with Daviess Fiscal Court and the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department, for access to the LINK terminal through the 911 dispatch center.
• Hired Brandon Boling as a probationary full-time worker with the Public Works Department.
• Hired Blake Alvey, Colby L. Smith and Matthew Stadtfield as probationary full-time members of the Owensboro Fire Department.
• Went into closed session to discuss a specific proposal between a public agency and a representative of business.
