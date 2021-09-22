At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Proclaimed Sept. 17-21 Constitution Week.
• Proclaimed Oct. 4 TEN-4 Awareness Day.
• Approved the minutes to the Sept. 14 work session and the Sept. 7 public hearing and regular meeting.
• Reappointed Ronsonlynn Clark to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee.
• Appointed DeMarcus Curry to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee.
• Approved an ordinance amending the city code regarding qualifications for members of the city Utility Commission, to comply with changes in state law.
• Approved a municipal order directing the mayor to sign a memorandum of agreement between the city and Daviess Fiscal Court, for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department to receive a $24,060 federal grant, to purchase 13 computers for patrol vehicles.
• Approved a municipal order directing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement with Owensboro Community & Technical College, Mercy Ambulance, American Medical Response and Daviess Fiscal Court to collaboratively offer course work for the Emergency Medical Response Paramedic certificate.
• Received the July and August financial reports.
• Hired Marvin L. Ammons as probationary, full-time, non-civil service road worker with the public works street department.
• Hired Kirsten M. Brown as as probationary, full-time, non-civil service administrative aid with the public works department.
• Hired David W. Conner as as probationary, full-time, non-civil service maintenance equipment operator with the public works street department.
• Hired Jerome A. Hernandez as as probationary, full-time, non-civil service road worker with the public works street department.
• Hired Curtis R. Johnson as as probationary, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the fire department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Thomas G. McNamara as as probationary, full-time, non-civil service maintenance specialist with the public works buildings department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Aquado R. Douglas as as regular, full-time, non-civil service labor/maintenance helper with the public works ground department.
