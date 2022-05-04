At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:

• Heard a presentation about the 2022 Friday After 5 season from executive director Francine Marseille.

• Declared “Professional Municipal Clerks Week.”

• Reappointed Kathryn Burlew to the Owensboro Historic Preservation Board.

• Held first reading on an ordinance to amend the 2021-22 budget to appropriate American Rescue Plan Act funds, provide for additional appropriations in various areas and establish budgets for police funds.

• Held first reading of an ordinance adopting the 2022-23 city budget.

• Held first reading of an ordinance setting pay for each classification of city worker.

• Held first reading of an ordinance repealing and replacing Ordinance 8-2005 with a ordinance creating and establishing for big nonexclusive telecommunication (or related noncable) franchise for the placement of facilities for the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of telecommunications or related noncable services within the public rights-of-way of the city for a 10-year duration, and providing for compliance with other relevant laws, regulations, standards and ordinances.

• Approved a municipal order approving the 2022-23 Annual Action Plan for Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnership funds.

• Approve a municipal order authorizing the mayor to execute a mutual aid and assistance agreement between the city and Hopkins Fiscal Court.

• Hired Tony Hernandez as probationary, full-time, non-civil service refuse truck driver with the Public Works Department.

• Promoted John D. Berry as as probationary, full-time, non-civil service construction inspector with the Public Works Department.

• Appointed Kevin DeRossit as regular, full-time, non-civil service deputy director of public works with the Public Works Department.

• Appointed Bryson N. Morrow as regular, full-time, non-civil service recreation facilities manager with the Parks and Recreation Department.

• Went into closed session per KRS 61.810(1)(b) to discuss acquisition or sale of real property by a public agency.