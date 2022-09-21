At its meeting Tuesday the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Proclaimed September 17-23 Constitution Week.
• Appointed Blake Edge to the Civil Service Commission for a term ending April 2023.
• Appointed Michael King to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board.
• Appointed Philip Smith to the the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment, for a term ending January 2026, and to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, for a term ending January 2024.
• Appointed Suzy Lamar to the City Utility Commission.
• Appointed Chief James Howard to the Audubon Area Community Services Board of Directors.
• Appointed Jessica Jones to the Audubon-Bon Harbor Area Neighborhood Alliance.
• Approved a municipal order annexing 0.376 acres at 2753 Veach Road in agreement with Allen Renfrow, and rebating ad valorum, occupational and net profits taxes (not including school taxes) to Renfrow for a five-year period.
• Approved a municipal order executing an easement agreement between the city and Regional Water Resource Agency for sewer construction and perpetual sewer maintenance across a portion of Legion Park.
• Approved a municipal order for the city to purchase property at 2701 Cravens Avenue, for the future expansion of Fire Station Three.
• Hired Matthew D. Brake as probationary, full-time, non-civil service maintenance specialist with the Public Works Department.
• Hired John A. Smith as probationary, full-time, non-civil service maintenance specialist with the Public Works Department, contingent on completing post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Deanna K. Glover as probationary, full-time, non-civil service accountant with the Finance Department.
• Hired Steven A. Menteer as probationary, full-time, non-civil service network systems engineer with the Information Technology Department, contingent on completing post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Hannah E. Colburn as probationary, full-time, non-civil service bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department, contingent on completing post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Promoted Samantha A. Conley as probationary, full-time, non-civil service calltaker with the Police Department.
• Promoted Patrick W. Cunningham as probationary, full-time, non-civil service calltaker with the Police Department.
• Appointed Kirsten M. Brown as regular, full-time, non-civil service administrative aid the the Sanitation Department.
• Appointed Gary A. Dunlop as regular, full-time non-civil service bus driver with the Transit Department.
• Appointed Zerrick A. Wells as regular, full-time non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department.
• Approved financial statements for July and August.
