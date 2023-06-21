On Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions during its meeting at City Hall:
• Reappointed Lelan Hancock to the RiverPark Center board of directors.
• Reappointed Jeff Sanford to the Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board.
• Approved an ordinance amending the 2022-23 city budget to provide funding for a wage study, mayor's contingency, information technology and garage equipment needs, and for the Ben Hawes Park irrigation project; also to receive additional federal CARES Act funds for rental assistance and small business relief; to provide appropriations and receive reimbursement for secondary employment services and various police grants; and to true-up TIF revenues for the year-end.
• Approved an ordinance to close alley right-of-way at 1624 Parrish Court, 1625 Cary Court and 1617 Cary Court.
• Approved an ordinance to close alley right-of-way at 1627 Mayo Avenue.
• Approved an ordinance to create and sell a franchise agreement for constructing, maintaining, operating and distributing natural gas along and under right-of-way in the city.
• Approved the financial report for the period ending May 31, 2023.
• Approved hiring Sarah R. Dowell as probationary, full-time, non-civil service accounting clerk with the Finance Department.
• Approving hiring Brandon R. Hunt as probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Police Department.
• Approved promoting John D. Berry to probationary, full-time, non-civil service engineering technician with the Public Works Engineering Department.
• Approved promoting Cody D. Cliff to probationary, full-time, non-civil service police sergeant with the Police Department.
• Approved promoting Whitney A. Payne to probationary, full-time, non-civil service police sergeant with the Police Department.
• Approved appointing Mark A. Pearre to regular, full-time non-civil service instrument technician with the Public Works Engineering Department.
• Approved appointing Sean E. Kaufman to regular, full-time non-civil service police officer with the Police Department.
• Approved appointing Aleph G. Zavala to regular, full-time non-civil service police officer with the Police Department.
• Approved appointing Whitney M. McFarland to regular, full-time non-civil service administrative aide with the Finance Department.
