At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Held a swearing-in ceremony for new Owensboro Fire Department firefighters Todd Combs, Rachel Frederick, Curtis Johnson III, Aaron Pace, Austin Schuknecht and Zerrick Wells.
• Declared National Volunteer Blood Donor Month and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
• Reappointed J.T. Fulkerson to the city Utility Commission.
• Reappointed Steven R. Englehardt to the Civil Service Commission.
• Reappointed Donnie Brey to the City Employees Pension Board (closed).
• Appointed Jason Gasser to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission.
• Approved an ordinance to annex 1.167 acres at 3238 Kidron Way, at the request of Kidron Investment, LLC.
• Held first reading on an ordinance to annex 2.237 acres at 1937 Leitchfield Road, at the request of VAF 1937 Leitchfield Road, LLC.
• Approved an municipal order annexing 1/176 acres at 3238 Kidron Way, and providing Kidron Investments certain tax refund over a five-year period.
• Approved a municipal order approving the execution of settlement participation forms, to participate in settlement agreements with Janssen and various opioid distributors for amounts to be determined, agreeing to use any settlement funds for opioid remediation, and releasing any potential and existing claims for alleged harms caused by opioid misuse and abuse.
• Approved promoting Matthew S. Cissell as probationary, full-time, non-civil service lieutenant with the Fire Department.
• Approved hiring Brandon M. Mitchell as regular, full-time non-civil service clerk/typist with the Police Department.
