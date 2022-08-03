At its meeting Tuesday the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Presented the Mayor’s Award of Distinction to Brayden Locher.
• Reappointed Candance Castlen Brake to the Owensboro Health Board of Directors.
• Reappointed DJ Johnson to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro Daviess County board.
• Appointed James Howard to the Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions board.
• Approved an ordinance revising the employee handbook to change eligibility requirements for firefighters and police officers.
• Held first reading of an ordinance to establish a Transient Room Tax and to create procedures for the tax’s collection and enforcement.
• Held first reading of an ordinance establishing the Owensboro Tourist and Convention Commission.
• Held first reading of an ordinance amending the 2021-22 city budget to amend beginning fund balance, carryover appropriations for all outstanding encumbrances, capital projects and rebudget funds; and to remove three full-time telecommunicator positions and add three full-time call taker positions.
• Approved a municipal order to enter into an agreement with Daviess Fiscal Court to apply for a Justice Assistance Grant for $22,474 for OPD equipment.
• Approved a municipal order expressing the intent to build a transient boat dock on the Ohio River.
• Approved new hires and promotions.
