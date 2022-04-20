At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Heard a presentation about the transit study update from public works director Stephen Franklin.
• Heard a presentation about the community annual action plan from community development director Abby Shelton.
• Discussed York area drainage improvements, Cravens Pool remodeling and an allocation to Owensboro Municipal Utilities for a water tower, to be paid for with the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
• Reviewed the city projects lists.
• Declared “National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.”
• Reappointed Robert Mark Berry to the Owensboro-Davies County Industrial Development Board.
• Appointed Terri Crowe to the Owensboro Human Relations Commission.
• Appointed Tyler Goad to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board.
• Appointed Woodrow “Woody” Maglinger to the Apollo Area Neighborhood Alliance.
• Approved a municipal order to rebate 50% of general fund occupational fees for five years to Ellis Entertainment LLC, in exchange for Ellis locating a historical horse racing gaming facility in the city.
• Approved an municipal order to rename Max Rhoads Park as Moneta Sleet Jr. Park.
• Heard the city financial report for the period ending March 31.
• Appointed Joshua R. Hoge as regular, full-time, non-civil service parks and recreation facilities specialist with the parks department.
• Appointed Dana M. Payne as regular, full-time, non-civil service recreation specialist with the parks department.
• Appointed Joseph A. Payne as regular, full-time, non-civil service laborer/maintenance helper with the street department.
• Heard comments from elected officials and the public.
