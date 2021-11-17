At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Unveiled the city Christmas card, which was created by Aaron Kizer.
• Heard a presentation about the “West Kentucky Brewery Hop” from Dave Kirk of Visit Owensboro.
• Approved the minutes of the Nov. 2 meeting and the Nov. 9 city work session.
• Reappointed Police Chief Art Ealum to the Police and Firefighters Retirement Fund Board, and appointed Charles Hayden to the Police and Firefighters Retirement Board. Both are for one-year terms, beginning Jan. 1.
• Reappointed City Engineer Kevin Collignon to the GRADD Regional Transportation Committee.
• Appointed Jonathan Paton to the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Reappointed OPD Major J.D. Winkler to the Owensboro Area Shelter and Information Services board.
• Approved an ordinance to annex 43.988 acres at 5369 Old Hartford Road into the city, at the request of Deer Valley Subdivision LLC.
• Held first reading of an ordinance revising the City Employee Handbook, Chapter 1000, Subchapter 1004 — Pay Charts, to establish the position of Customer Service Representative, and to further establish the compensation of city employees and non-elected city officers, in accordance with a personnel and pay classification plan, as required by KRS 83A.070.
• Held first reading of an ordinance amending the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, to receive a third round of federal CARES funding; to receive and appropriate funds for downtown Christmas lighting; to fund the transition from three part-time customer service representative positions to one full-time customer service representative position; to receive funding and provide for the construction of three tennis courts, and to provide for the purchase of a pole camera from state drug funds.
• Approved a municipal order executing an agreement between the city and Deer Valley Subdivision LLC regarding the consensual annexation of 43.988 acres at 5369 Old Hartford Road, and providing that the city should reimburse Deer Valley Subdivision 100% of its total ad valorem tax (excluding school taxes), net profits taxes and general occupations fund revenues derived from the property over designated five-year periods.
• Approved the city financial report for the period ending Oct. 31.
• Promoted Sarah D. Henry to probationary, full-time, non-civil service refuse truck driver with the Public Works Sanitation Department.
• Appointed Samuel W. Bodine as regular, full-time, non-civil service greens superintendent with the Parks Department.
• Appointed Caleb J. Gray as regular, full-time non-civil service sanitation manager with the Public Works Sanitation Department.
• Appointed Ryan K. Morton as regular, full-time, non-civil service bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department.
