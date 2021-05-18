At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Held a public hearing on the 2021-22 city budget, on the use of the $1.158 million municipal road fund and use of the $32,136 Local Government Assistance Fund.
• Entered into regular session and recognized the retirements of Greg Kelley, electrician, public works department; Jeff Tong, facilities manager, public works department; and Captain Billy Wilson, fire department.
• Proclaimed “Police Week” and “National Public Works Week.”
• Heard a discussion of the 2020 Owensboro Police Department annual report.
• Approved minutes of the May 4 and
May 11 meetings.
• Approved an ordinance adopting the 2021-22 city budget, of $131.010 million.
• Held first reading of an ordinance authorizing the city to apply for $12,869 U.S. Justice Department grant to partially cover the purchase of bulletproof vests for the Owensboro Police Department.
• Approved a municipal order accepting $13.324 million in “Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds” from the American Rescue Plan Act.
• Heard the city financial report for the period ending April 30, 2021.
• Approved Corey V. Moore as a regular, full-time non civil service office with the Owensboro Police Department.
