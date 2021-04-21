At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Recognized the retirement of Gayle Shockley, office manager, Engineering Department.
• Recognized the retirement of Leslie Smeathers, loss prevention manager, Personnel Department.
• Recognized the retirement of Bill Thompson, laborer/maintenance helper, Public Works Department.
• Proclaimed “Fair Housing Month” and “Occupational Therapy Month.”
• Approved the minutes of the March 16, 2021 meeting.
• Reappointed Dr. Clyde Miller to a two-year term to the Wesleyan-Shawnee Neighborhood Alliance Board, effective April 25, 2021.
• Reappointed Rob Norris to a two-year term to the Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance Board, effective April 8, 2021.
• Reappointed Deborah Street to a two-year to the Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance Board, effective May 22, 2021
• Reappointed Gary Adams to a three-year term to the Owensboro Historic Preservation Board, effective May 17, 2021
• Approved second reading of an ordinance to close a portion of street between 711 Foust Ave. and 1802 West Seventh St.
• Approved a municipal order to approve Community Catalyst Grant programs targeting the Northeast Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area.
• Approved a municipal order authorizing the Mayor execute a real estate purchase to acquire a property at 118 East Veterans Blvd.
• Approved a municipal order amending Municipal Order 22-2020 relating to the sale of 22.9 acres of surplus property on Pleasant Valley Road.
• Approved a municipal order authorizing the Mayor to execute an addendum to the Aug. 14, 2020 real estate purchase agreement with Professional Properties and Construction LLC for 22.9 acres formerly located on Pleasant Valley Road.
• Approved a municipal order authorizing the Mayor to apply for a 2021 Homeland Security grant for $263,530 for the Owensboro Police Department to purchase a Tactical Multipurpose Response and Rescue Vehicle.
• Approved a municipal order authorizing the Mayor to apply for a 2020 Homeland Security grant for $29,086 to purchase ballistic panels and surveillance cameras for City Hall.
• Approved the Financial Reports for the periods ending March 31, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2021.
• Approved hiring Joseph A. Payne as probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to laborer/maintenance helper with the Public Works Street/Stormwater Department, effective April 26, 2021.
• Approved hiring Jennie L. Kluck as probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to revenue clerk with the Finance Department, effective May 3, 2021.
• Approved hiring Dana M. Payne as probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to recreation specialist with the Parks and Recreation Department, effective April 25, 2021.
• Approved hiring Jonah L. Brawner as regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective April 14, 2021.
• Approved hiring Kyle E. Patton as regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective April 14, 2021.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
