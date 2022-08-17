At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Recognized the retirement of Mike Shepherd from the Public Works Department.
• Recognized Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball radio announcer Joel Utley.
• Heard a Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County update from Executive Director Becky Barnhart.
• Reappointed Joanna Shake and Jacob Reid to the Owensboro Riverport Board.
• Reappointed Shelly Newcom and Debbie Zuerner to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee.
• Approved an ordinance establishing a transient room tax and procedures for its collection and enforcement.
• Approved an ordinance establishing the Owensboro Tourist and Convention Commission.
More from this section
• Approved an ordinance amending the 2021-22 city budget to amend beginning fund balance, carryover appropriations for all outstanding encumbrances, capital projects and rebudget funds; and to remove three full-time telecommunicator positions and add three full-time call taker positions.
• Held first reading of an ordinance to annex 0.376 acres at 2753 Veach Road, at the request of Allen Renfrow.
• Held first reading of an ordinance repealing Ordinance 12-2022 in its entirety and annexing three tracts of land, totaling 53.024 acres, at the request of Owensboro Developers LLC.
• Held first reading of an ordinance repealing Ordinance 13-2022 in its entirety and annexing 11.619 acres known as Goetz Ditch near the Wendell Ford Expressway and Goetz Drive.
• Held first reading of an ordinance annexing 0.880 acres at 3107 Leitchfield Road (Kentucky 54) at the request of Mali Hwy 54, LLC.
• Held first reading of an ordinance levying ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, at a rate of 26.40 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real property; 27.61 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of personal property and 30.30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of vehicles, and providing for the collection and apportionment of same.
• Approved a municipal order adopting the updated Daviess County Solid Waste Management Plan.
