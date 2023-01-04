At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Commissioners Pam Smith-Wright, Larry Maglinger, Mark Castlen and Bob Glenn were sworn in for the new city commission term by Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington.
• Proclaimed Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
• Elected Mark Castlen as Mayor Pro Tem.
• Appointed Joey Burshears to the Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board.
• Approved an ordinance annexing 133.983 acres located at 4513 U.S. 60 West, 4575 U.S. 60 West and 280 Harbor Hills Drive, at the request of Deer Valley Subdivision LLC.
• Approved an ordinance annexing 114.245 acres at 3805 West Fifth Street, at the request of Big Rivers Electric Corp.
• Approved a municipal order providing consensual annexation of 133.893 acres at 4513 U.S. 60 West, 4575 U.S. 60 West and 280 Harbor Hills Drive, at the request of Deer Vally Subdivision LLC, and providing that the city shall reimburse Deer Valley Subdivision LLC 100% of to the total ad valorem (excluding school taxes), net profits and occupational tax revenues derived from the property over designated five-year periods.
• Approved a municipal order amending Municipal Order 41-2022 to change the application for funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the total amount of $11.212 million and authoring the funds be distributed to Owensboro Grain Company LLC to facilitate construction of a wall on the bank of the Ohio river to ensure the continued stability of Owensboro Grain's facilities, and authorizing the mayor to exercise an agreement with Owensboro Grain LLC concerning the funds.
• Approved a municipal order authorizing the application for $5.352 million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to facilitate upgrades to the storm water system in the York Park Area to mitigate localized flooding.
• Promoted Andrew O'Bryan to regular, full-time, non-civil service police office with the Police Department.
• Promoted Terry D. Seaton to regular, full-time, non-civil service maintenance equipment operator with the Public Works Street Department.
