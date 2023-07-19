At its Tuesday meeting, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Recognized the retirement of Fire Lieutenant David Spalding.
• Reappointed Debbi Barker and Miranda Barker to the Shifley-York Neighborhood Alliance.
• Reappointed Deb Hinzy and Loretta Schell to the Apollo Area Neighborhood Alliance.
• Appointed Shelly Nichols to the Civil Service Commission.
• Reappointed Louise Young to the Owensboro Historic Preservation Board.
• Appointed Sharon NeSmith to the Alliance for a Drug-free Owensboro and Daveiss County board.
• Appointed John Sinclair to the Owensboro Human Relations Commission.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 2, Article I, Sections 2-4 of the Municipal Code to update the Open Records policy.
• Approved a municipal order updating the Form List of road within and maintained by the city.
• Hired Jeffrey T. Ball as probationary, full-time, non-civil service information technology director with the Information Technology Department.
• Hired Tyler A. Ballard as probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Police Department.
• Hired Justin M. Millay as probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Police Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Devin M Powers as as probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Police Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Paul G. Warren as probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Police Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Nate Cunninghman as probationary, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Zackery T. Edwards as probationary, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Kendall H. Johnson as probationary, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Alec M. Kelly as probationary, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Brian K. Kendall II as probationary, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Josh L. Knies as probationary, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Chase A. Knight as probationary, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Promoted Houston S. Babbs to regular, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Police Department.
• Promoted Jacob T. Trogden to regular, full-time, non-civil service utility crew leader with the Public Works Street Department.
• Promoted John D. Rudy, to regular, full-time, non-civil service crew leader with the Public Works Grounds Department.
• Hired Jeffery A. Johnson to regular, full-time, non-civil service laborer/maintenance helper with the Public Works Grounds Department.
